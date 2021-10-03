Before the cut, half of Universal Credit claimants were already living on the streets.

According to data, half of those claiming Universal Credit (UC) were already food insecure before the £20-a-week increase was removed.

According to a survey from Welfare at a (Social) Distance, half of claimants were experiencing food insecurity in May and June, with 28.8% facing severe food insecurity.

The University of Salford is leading the study project, which is sponsored by the Economic and Social Research Council and includes the Universities of Kent and Leeds, the London School of Economics, and Deakin University in Australia.

Between May and June, researchers commissioned an online YouGov poll of 6,327 welfare applicants.

It was discovered that during the Covid-19 outbreak, persons claiming UC experienced no increase in food insecurity, however those on legacy benefits who were not eligible for the boost experienced “sharply rising insecurity.”

According to them, this indicates that the increase aided in the reduction of food insecurity.

Food insecurity, according to the researchers, is described as a lack of money affecting people’s diet quality and diversity, such as people who can’t afford to eat balanced meals.

Due to a lack of money, those with severe food insecurity lowered the amount they ate, such as by skipping meals.

Food insecurity was more common among claimants who had deductions from their benefits, those who had made recent debt repayments, and disabled persons.

The UC boost, which was implemented temporarily to help claimants weather the storm during the epidemic, is being phased out, and no payments will include the increase beginning October 13.

Hundreds of thousands of people could be forced into poverty as a result of the change, according to NGOs.

The government recently announced a £500 million Household Support Fund for low-income households, which will provide payments to help with basic requirements including food, clothing, and utilities.

However, the authors of the paper claim that it will not compensate for the cessation of the uplift.

“For the majority of severely food insecure claimants, the £500 million Household Support Fund cannot make up for the loss of £20/week for Universal Credit users – it’s a basic question of maths,” said Dr Ben Baumberg Geiger, principal author and reader at the University of Kent.

“Many people are already reducing their food intake due to a shortage of funds.”

