Before the crash that killed six people, an Alaska sightseeing plane flew into Cloudy Valley.

According to evidence provided in a preliminary investigation, a sightseeing plane carrying five cruise guests and a pilot crashed after flying into a valley with low clouds.

On August 5, passengers from the Holland America Line cruise liner Nieuw Amsterdam boarded a Southeast Aviation de Havilland DC-2 Beaver for a sightseeing flight in southeast Alaska.

The plane crashed into a tree in the Misty Fjords National Monument region around 10:50 a.m., about 70 minutes after leaving Ketchikan, killing everyone on board.

It was the pilot’s second flight of the day, the first having taken place about 9:39 a.m.

Other pilots who had flown passengers near the disaster site told investigators that low-hanging clouds had been visible earlier that morning.

According to the preliminary assessment of the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident, the clouds were as low as 600 feet.

“Pilots aiding with search and rescue activities reported that the weather was gloomy and the mountain tops were obscured,” the statement continued.

“In addition, in some of the valleys, including the valley where the accident occurred, the clouds were as low as 600-800 ft overcast above ground level.”

The Beaver smashed into the tree at a height of around 1,750 feet, according to the report.

The plane was substantially damaged on collision, according to images included in the report, and was discovered 435 feet from the tree it collided with.

The crashed jet was discovered around 11:20 a.m. that morning, and rescuers from the United States Coast Guard arrived later that afternoon.

The rescue crews found no survivors when they arrived, according to the article. The workers were also delayed in collecting the plane due to the fog.

“Our hearts are devastated at the death of six persons today,” Southeast Aviation said in a statement following the disaster. We are grieving alongside the families of the five passengers and our beloved friend and pilot who were aboard the plane.”

Southeast Aviation advertises on its website that it provides sightseeing trips to the Misty Fjords National Monument and bear viewing areas, as well as plane charters to other cities in southeast Alaska.

Cruise liners visiting Alaska frequently land in Ketchikan, where passengers can take sightseeing tours while the ship is moored.