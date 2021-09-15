Before the COVID outbreak, the Saints coaching staff was vaccinated, but several players were still hesitant.

According to head coach Sean Payton, the entire New Orleans Saints coaching staff got vaccinated ahead to Tuesday’s widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 was contracted by six New Orleans Saints assistant coaches, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and a nutritionist on Tuesday. The Saints will be under mitigation protocol for the 2021 Regular Season as a result of the outbreak, according to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.

Daily testing of gamers, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff, is required under the protocol, regardless of vaccination status. Indoors, masks will be required, and to-go meals will be available at the team facilities.

Thomas has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after a five-year career as a wide receiver.

The Saints have been practicing in Texas while awaiting a return to New Orleans following Hurricane Ida. In Jacksonville, Florida, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Green Bay Packers 38-3 on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Saints will face the Carolina Panthers.

Payton became the first big NFL figure to contract COVID-19 in March 2020. He became an advocate for COVID-19 immunizations after his public struggle with the virus.

The Saints News Network, according to team officials, will offer further information about the COVID-19 outbreak in the coming days.

There has been significant apprehension among NFL players about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cole Beasley, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, made a remark on Twitter in June 2021 about not being vaccinated.

Beasley wrote in the lengthy post, which was made up of screenshots from the iPhone’s Notes app, that he would rather take his chances with COVID and “build up immunity that way.”

“This year, I’m going to play for free to live my life the way I’ve lived it since the beginning,” Beasley stated.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings said his immunization status was a “private affair” in August 2021, which cost him a hospital relationship with Holland Hospital in Michigan.

At the time, the hospital issued a press statement stating that they are “committed to providing accurate, timely health information and counseling based on CDC and medical expert guidelines.”

“While we recognize that everyone has the right to their own opinions, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that are consistent with the hospital’s position on issues that are critical to individuals. This is a condensed version of the information.