Before the child porn trial, Josh Duggar’s wife announces the birth of the couple’s seventh child.

Josh Duggar’s wife has given birth to the couple’s seventh child. Josh Duggar is a reality TV star who is facing child pornography allegations.

“Meet tiny Madyson Lily Duggar!” Anna Duggar wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, and the post has over 89,000 likes as of Thursday morning. Their daughter was born on October 23 and weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, she disclosed on Instagram Stories.

“We are happy to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” she wrote on April 24 on the social networking platform, announcing her pregnancy with a girl. Their other children range in age from 2 to 12.

Her declaration comes only days before Josh Duggar’s trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on November 30. He is accused of possessing child pornography, which he denies. Anna Duggar attended court hearings with her husband earlier this year.

Josh Duggar, 33, was charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on April 29. The photographs were obtained in May 2019 by a computer at his vehicle dealership, according to a federal Homeland Security agent.

Between September 2008 until May 2015, he was a cast member of the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

TLC canceled his spin-off show, Counting On, due to his legal difficulties, in which he did not appear but his wife and children did. “It’s critical to allow the Duggar family the opportunity to address their matter discreetly,” TLC said in a statement. Last month, however, Duggar was dealt a legal setback when a federal judge dismissed his attorneys’ plea to have video evidence from the case withheld.

Because of the time between federal officials downloading files from seized devices and the issuance of a search warrant, his defense team argued that the video evidence had grown “stale.”

Prosecutors, they added, had not maintained material that could have shown his innocence. The attempt to suppress the videos was refused by US District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.

His trial has been postponed from its original July 6 start date. If convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and fines of. This is a condensed version of the information.