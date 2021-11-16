Before the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the terrorist suspect rented a residence.

Police reported that a terror suspect in the cab explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital had recently rented a property before the bombing.

Police have identified the culprit as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who is suspected of detonating the explosives in a taxi outside the hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Al Swealmeen is linked to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street homes, having lived in Sutcliffe Street for’some time’ and’recently rented’ the Rutland Avenue apartment, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

