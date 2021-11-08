Before the big move, the family reunited with their pet cat six months after it went missing.

The family decided to drive their RV from Wisconsin to Washington state, stopping at a neighboring campground along the way. A family member exited the RV late at night, and their cat, Berkeley, bolted. Despite searching the grounds, family members were unable to locate him.

The Dane County Humane Society’s public relations coordinator, Lisa Bernard, told The Washington Newsday that the cat’s owner, Amy O’Shea, left Berkeley’s possessions with a friend, Kirsten Johnson, in case Berkeley found his way to them.

The humane society received a lost cat complaint, but it took months for the 12-year-old animal to be found. Bernard stated that another party of campers had discovered the lost kitten curled up in a storage compartment at the same campground.

Bernard told The Washington Newsday, “They weren’t sure if he wanted to get warm or if he thought it was his home.”

Bernard described him as “kind and extremely pleasant” when he was brought in to be evaluated by the Dane County Humane Society.

The humane society’s staff scanned him for a microchip. They noticed that, although having a microchip, Berkeley’s owner information was out of date. The humane organization was able to contact Berkeley’s original owner, Lou Vancil, and he connected with O’Shea.

According to the ASPCA, implanted microchips are effective in reuniting missing pets with their owners, and the organization supports companion animal microchip identification.

The microchip delivers information about the animal’s owners when scanned.

“We’re both relieved and thrilled to be back with Berkeley,” O’Shea told The Washington Newsday. “My daughter said it perfectly. ‘Finally, the whole family will be together again,’ she remarked.” Berkeley was terrified and hungry in her dream, she revealed in July. By the beginning of November, O’Shea believed he had either moved in with a new family and been adopted, or he had died.

“In any case, I felt I had to let go of him,” she explained.

"In any case, I felt I had to let go of him," she explained.

O'Shea claimed she received an email from the humane organization a few hours later alerting her that Berkeley had been found.