Before the big money renovation, inside Southport’s renowned Grand Casino.

Photographs shot inside Southport’s Grand Casino illustrate how the once-impressive structure has fallen into disrepair due to a lack of renovation.

The decaying structure is about to undergo a transformation, with Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group planning to convert it into “one of Europe’s largest sky bars,” as well as a hotel and wedding venue.

The structure was built in 1923 as a car showroom and garage before being converted into a theater in 1938 and given the name Grand Cinema.

The structure was used as a luxury cinema until 1966, when it was converted into an independent bingo hall before closing in 1999 as Gala Bingo.

The building reopened the next year as the Grand Casino, before being renamed the Mint Casino, then Genting Casino, and finally closed in 2007.

The building has been undisturbed since then, with many of the bingo seats allowed to deteriorate in the now-empty structure.

The Derelict Explorer visited the Casino recently to photograph the spectacle before it is renovated and changed into another important enterprise that will revitalize Lord Street’s Northern Quarter.

The Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group, a well-known company among people who venture out in Southport, is preparing to restore the structure to its former splendour.

The hospitality group already owns The Bold Hotel, Lord Street Hotel, and Punch Tarmeys, as well as having Baltic Triangle collaborations with Punch Tarmeys Liverpool and Arcains, and recently assuming control of the bar and operations in the newly redesigned Southport Market.

“The plan is to create much needed 5 Star Hotel rooms, a wedding venue, Southport’s very own Brewery, and a new and exciting fun themed bar for all age groups incorporating entertainment for families during the day with a wide variety of gaming, pool tables, shuffle boards, golf and football simulators, tenpin bowling, darts, and much more,” said Andrew Mikhail, Chairman of Mikhail Hotel & Leisure Group.

