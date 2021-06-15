Before the beginning of August, the UK is unlikely to open up travel to Europe.

Quarantine-free travel to the UK from mainland Europe or the United States would not be allowed until late July, according to an industry expert.

The reopening of travel has been “sacrificed by ministers guarding their backs,” according to Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultant The PC Agency.

Mr Charles was one of the industry’s key figures who was outraged when Portugal was demoted to the amber list last week, implying that there was no sustainable big tourism destination in the green tier.

Mr Charles says that Portugal, as well as other nations like Malta, Morocco, and Grenada, should be on the green list, but that limits were “highly political, not based on data at all.”

People arriving in the UK from a green tier nation are not needed to self-isolate, however those entering from an amber tier country must quarantine for 10 days at home.

Spain, France, Italy, and the United States were hoped to be included to the green list ahead of the prime summer vacation season.

Mr Charles, on the other hand, stated that it is his “clear understanding” that ministers “do not intend to open up travel to mainland Europe or the United States until the end of July.”

“Ministers have lined up to protect their future careers and possibly gain from an imminent Cabinet upheaval,” he continued. And it means foregoing the overseas travel sector’s early launch.

“Thousands of jobs, as well as some airlines and travel companies, are now at risk since June and July will be lost in terms of travel.”

After being questioned about ministers’ “contradictory” statements, Boris Johnson recommended holidaymakers to heed the government’s “red, amber, green” overseas travel advice.

Following statements by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Environment Secretary George Eustice, the Prime Minister was asked at a Downing Street press conference what advise he would provide to travelers.

“I think the most essential thing when traveling abroad is just to follow the red, amber, and green guidelines that we’re offering,” Mr Johnson added.

"That happens all the time."