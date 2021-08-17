Before the ‘Battle of Liverpool,’ Liam Smith sends a message to Anthony Fowler.

Local rivalries frequently bring out the best in boxers, as well as the worst.

Liam Smith has seen all sides of the argument. Paul, the older brother, fought grudge battles with fellow scousers Tony Quigley and Tony Dodson, while Callum, the younger sibling, faced Rocky Fielding, a local adversary.

Liam will fight former Olympian Anthony Fowler in the city’s M&S Bank Arena on October 9 in his own civil war. In some aspects, the former World Champion’s participation in this bout is unusual.

It’s a conflict with a high danger and poor payoff. “People are making out that I’m overlooking him, but I’m from too nice a family to overlook anyone,” says ‘Beefy.’

“They’d put me in my place if I did that. I’ll never, ever overlook Anthony Fowler, especially in front of such a large crowd at the Arena. But I’m confident in my own abilities, and I’ll take on anyone, especially in the United Kingdom.”

Merseyside fight fans are salivating at the prospect of this bout. A fascinating matchup between a younger, less experienced fighter aiming to get into the world rankings and an older former world champion wanting for one last shot at glory.

Smith feels his opponent was forced into the battle. “He accepted the match, but I believe Eddie forced his hand,” Smith says. Eddie is someone I know, and money talks. If he wins, he’ll be paid well, and if he loses, he’ll be paid decently for his next bout. I’ve been around boxing for a long time and am familiar with the sport’s mechanics. It’s a different story whether he feels he can win. It is only a matter of time.”

For the past ten years, Smith has been Britain’s top 154lb boxer, with a record that reads like a domestic Light-Middleweight roster. Beefy has defeated everyone from Steve O’Meara and Erick Ochieng to latest world title challenger Liam Williams.

For Smith, this is a fight that many will regard as a lose-lose situation. If he loses to an inexperienced opponent, his hopes of a world title opportunity will vanish. “The summary has come to an end.”