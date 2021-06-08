Before the Bafta TV awards, William praises the small screen as a “beacon of light.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, the Duke of Cambridge praised television as a “collective beacon of light.”

Before the Bafta TV awards on Sunday, William complimented the British industry for maintaining its global prominence as a key linking force.

The advantage of the arts to wellbeing has been more clear than ever in recent years, according to the future king, who is also the president of the Bafta Awards.

“The screen arts have been a collective beacon of light throughout these hard times, with British television maintaining its global prominence as a crucial linking force for information, education, and entertainment,” the duke wrote in a preface for the awards’ official program.

“At a time when the importance of the arts to our well-being has never been more clear, Bafta has continued to engage the public through a number of virtual events and has expanded its activities abroad to further promote young talent,” he added.

All individuals who had enabled Bafta continue its job “in a year unlike any other” were thanked by William.

On Sunday, the Bafta television awards will be presented.

The red carpet will be bombarded with holograms of fans and celebrities who are unable to attend in person.

Small Axe, the anthology series created by Sir Steve McQueen, is the most nominated for this year’s awards, with 15 nods.

The Crown, Gangs of London, I Hate Suzie, and Save Me Too are among the other shows that have received nominations.