Before the ‘attractive’ woman, 24, took her own life, services’missed opportunities.’

On January 29, 2019, Flur McDonald, 24, was killed at a railway level crossing in Birkdale.

Her bereft family had previously praised the pharmacology student as “the most gentle, beautiful, and extraordinarily brilliant young woman” and “the best baby sister,” as she was the first in her family to attend university. ‘She had the most lovely soul,’ said the 24-year-old woman who took her own life. She had “severe, complex, and ongoing mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, and anorexia nervosa,” according to an inquest held today (November 10) at Bootle Town Hall. Her parents’ deaths in such a short period of time was also stated to have “seriously damaged her.” Coroner Julie Goulding declared her death a suicide after hearing witness testimony that her death “looked to be an intentional act.” Flur was getting care from a number of community teams under Mersey Care at the time of her death, including the North Sefton Community Mental Health Team and the Liverpool and Sefton Eating Disorder Service.

Flur met with a community mental health worker on a ‘ad hoc’ basis on January 24, 2019, five days before her death, due to her own depression worries, according to the court.

Some workers “directly involved in [Flur’s] care,” according to evidence read in court, did not have access to information provided by other care employees and teams, including references to previous overdoses in 2010 and 2018.

It was also discovered that some risk assessment data had been copied and pasted from earlier assessments rather than being updated.

“Perhaps the pressure of working in a busy mental health team increased the desire to copy and paste [details on risk assessments],” the coroner speculated, but added that the act “could not be attributed to an act of omission.”

Following Flur’s death, it was suggested that mental health risk assessments be revised after each ‘ad hoc’ or planned meeting with service users, and that ‘copy and paste’ be avoided.

The coroner, on the other hand, praised the “excellent standard” of care provided by community mental health teams.

