Before the Ahmaud Arbery trial, the court summons one out of every 85 people in Georgia County to serve on the jury.

The Associated Press reported that court authorities mailed jury duty letters to one out of every 85 residents in Glynn Country, Georgia, for the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

The final figure reflected around 1,000 persons summoned for the case, which was done to counteract the media coverage of Arbery’s death and improve the chances of finding impartial jurors on the first try.

Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams told the Associated Press by phone Tuesday that “so many people either know the defendants or the victim or know something about it.”

Residents in the jury pool will be questioned so that officials can assess whether they will investigate the case simply on the basis of the evidence.

Satilla Shores, where Arbery and the three defendants lived and where the 25-year-old was killed, is located in Glynn County.

Jury selection for the men accused of killing Arbery is slated to begin on Monday. After seeing Arbery jogging through their neighborhood, Greg and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are accused of following him in a pickup truck.

William “Roddie” Bryan, the third man, is a McMichael’s neighbor. He’s accused of joining the chase after Arbery and documenting the incident on his phone as Travis McMichael allegedly shot Arbery at close range.

A total of 600 persons have been summoned to report at a judicial annex facility on Monday morning. If there aren’t enough competent jurors in the first round, Adams said an additional 400 will be on standby to come up on Oct. 25.

In the end, the judge must seat a final jury of 12 individuals, plus four alternate jurors who will step in for jury members who become ill or must be dismissed for other reasons during the trial. It could take two weeks or longer to get there, according to Adams.

The three defendants, according to their counsel, did not commit any crimes. After seeing Arbery on security cameras inside an adjacent home under renovation, Greg McMichael informed police he feared he was a burglar. He said that his son fired the shot in self-defense after Arbery struck him with his fists.

Arbery was allegedly killed while out jogging, according to prosecutors. The detectives in the. This is a condensed version of the information.