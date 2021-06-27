Before the 9 p.m. watershed, junk food advertisements will be prohibited.

Under new government rules, junk food advertisements will be outlawed before the 9 p.m. watershed and will be tightly limited online.

However, the limits will fall short of the comprehensive prohibition proposed last year as part of Boris Johnson’s attempts to combat obesity, as brand-only advertising would be permitted to continue online and on television.

Fast food and confectionery conglomerates will be prohibited from advertising high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt goods online, with exceptions for small enterprises with fewer than 249 employees.

Under the new rules, businesses can continue to market their items on their own websites and social media platforms.

Businesses will also be able to advertise on television before the watershed if they do not depict restricted goods, a decision that health advocates are expected to protest.

Fast food and confectionery will be advertised on radio stations broadcasting over the internet, as well as on podcasts, thanks to an exemption for online audio.

Exemptions for the healthiest items in each category, such as honey, olive oil, avocados, and marmite, are also allowed under the new restrictions.

“We are committed to improving the health of our children and addressing obesity,” said Jo Churchill, the minister of public health. The stuff that children see has the potential to influence their decisions and habits. Because children are spending increasing time online, it is critical that we take steps to safeguard them from harmful advertising.

“These measures are yet another important component of our plan to get the country fitter and healthier by empowering people to make better eating choices. We need to move quickly to address health disparities. This advertising move will assist to reduce the national calorie count by billions and offer our children a better chance at living a healthy lifestyle.”

Research has found that one in three children leaving primary school are overweight or obese, as are almost two thirds of adults in England.

The consultation cited research finding that children were being exposed to increasing online junk food advertising.

The Government estimated that children aged. Summary ends.