Before the 6-year-old daughter was crushed, her mother ‘warned the landlord’ about the fireplace.

A landlord is being investigated after a fireplace crushed a girl as she was playing in her living room, inflicting serious injuries.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore, six, is still in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after suffering head injuries that included a fractured skull and blood on the brain. She could stay there for months.

Prior to the tragedy on Friday, September 10, at around 8.10 p.m., father Keiran Blakemore and mother Elle Williams of Colesborne Road in Norris Green stated they sought to report concerns about cracking plaster around the fireplace to their landlord, who has not been named.

Addicts taking their final breaths in a drug-infested town

The incident has now been referred to Liverpool Council’s Private Sector Housing division for further inquiry, according to a spokesman.

Alexa-mother, Leigh’s Elle, claimed her daughter’s health was still serious, but that the first stages of her rehabilitation had gone “as well as could be expected.”

“I was lying on the couch feeding our five-week-old daughter and her mother was in the bath,” handyman Keiran told The Washington Newsday about the accident last week.

“Alexa-Leigh was going about her business as usual, skipping around and playing like a joyful young child. I was concentrated on nursing my kid, when out of the corner of my eye, I noticed her.

“All of a sudden, there was a crash, and this monstrosity had fallen on her, spilling blood everywhere.

“This fireplace is like a concrete and marble thing, and I’d have to walk it across the floor to move it, but when it happened, I’d never lifted anything so quickly, and I moved it like a piece of paper.

“Within 10 seconds, I was yelling for help in the street, and the ambulance arrived two and a half minutes later.”

Alexa-Leigh, a Monksdown Primary School student, had a cracked skull, a damaged eye socket, a fractured wrist, and severe brain trauma.

Doctors at Alder Hey stated the intensity of the strike would have “knocked out a bull,” according to Keiran.

Keiran claims that the fluid in her body has already been drained by Alder Hey surgeons. “The summary has come to an end.”