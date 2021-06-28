Before thanking Royal Parks personnel, Charles and Camilla reopen a West End theatre.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to a £60 million West End theatre redevelopment before thanking Royal Parks personnel for their efforts in keeping public spirits high during the pandemic.

With owner Andrew Lloyd Webber, his wife Madeline, and Simon Thurley, head of the Lloyd Webber Theatre Restoration Project, Charles and Camilla took a tour of the rebuilt Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The theatre presently has London’s largest stage, two inches larger than the London Coliseum, and can accommodate two double-decker buses.

During his tour of the auditorium, Charles inquired about the opening date for Frozen, the stage adaptation of the popular Disney picture.

Lord Lloyd-Webber remarked, “probably 2040,” referring to the ongoing setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, to which Charles responded, “It’s what we call ‘put on ice.'”

Before installing a plaque to honor the opening, the pair took a little afternoon tea on the balcony.

Later in the afternoon, Charles, patron of The Royal Parks, and Camilla visited with members of the charity’s workers in Hyde Park to thank them for their dedication to maintaining London’s green areas.

Camilla also indulged in a 99 ice cream from the charity’s ice cream van, which Charles encouraged her to “get into.”

Gardeners, apprentices, cleaning personnel, rubbish pickers, volunteers, and the mounted police force were among those who assisted individuals escape during the lockdown.

Staff at the park described the experience as “difficult but fulfilling,” and said it was good to be recognized for their efforts.

Hyde Park has a “mega” nursery that stores all 450,000 bedding plants and shrubs required for floral displays throughout the eight Royal Parks, including the gardens surrounding Buckingham Palace.

Mike Jones, who moved to Hyde Park from the Midlands 29 years ago to work there, said he has seen the nursery grow to currently grow 1,000 species of flowers using cutting-edge technology.

Mr Jones responded when asked about the duty of caring for so many plants: