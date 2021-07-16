Before taking the beloved cat to the vets, the owner left it wailing in anguish for “days.”

After his cat’s pelvis was fractured, the owner left it wailing in pain and clearly distressed.

After a trial, Orrin Lloyd was found not guilty of causing blunt force damage to Puss the tabby cat.

However, the 31-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to seek treatment while the animal was clearly in pain.

Due to the severity of the injuries, medics considered euthanizing the cat, but it is reportedly “doing well” after spending 15 days in an animal hospital, according to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Kyra Badman, noted that medical evidence indicated the injury was caused by “blunt force trauma,” but added that Lloyd was found not guilty of inflicting the harm after a trial.

Lloyd’s mother, Tracy Lloyd, went to his house with a cat basket after she “got a call from her son who reported the cat was injured,” according to Ms Badman.

When Ms Lloyd arrived, the cat was “wailing, in pain, and barely moving,” according to Ms Lloyd.

The next morning, she took it to the vet, who discovered “many pelvic fractures” and that her “heart and respiration rates were increased.”

The cat also needed pain management because she couldn’t stand on her hind legs.

Ms Badman stated that the cat’s pelvis was fractured, as well as the pubic bone, and that “the animal was visibly suffering,” which was “prolonged by the defendant’s refusal to provide necessary care.”

According to an expert, the damage occurred between 48 and 72 hours before being brought to the veterinarian.

The cat was “obviously in anguish” and in “painful condition,” according to the vet.

“The veterinary team was debating euthanasia at one point, such was the severity of the injuries,” Ms Badman said.

Lloyd had stated that he believed the cat was “in heat” rather than in excruciating discomfort.

“There was some worry in a statement of the defendant’s mother, in respect to other animals,” Ms Badman said in her motion to have Lloyd prohibited from having any form of animal.

"His mother mentions in her statement that he had thrown a mouse down the stairs on one occasion.