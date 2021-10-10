Before taking his own life, Dad lay out his clothing for the next day.

A father of two committed suicide only hours after preparing his lunch and laying out his clothing for the next day.

In June of last year, Stephen Kent’s daughter Amy discovered him dead at his Gateacre house.

His relatives hailed the 50-year-old electrician, who ran his own business, as “the life of every room.”

He is survived by his 53-year-old wife Carol, their two children Amy, 24, and Andrew, 21, as well as his father Barry, sister Kathy, and cousin David.

Amy said her father’s death came as a huge shock, and she is now working to raise awareness and break the stigma associated with mental illness.

Stephen had decided to leave his employment and his portion of the firm before he died, and he had scheduled a meeting with his business partner that day.

“There were no signs at all other than that he wanted to change his career, but he was doing that, all the arrangements were in place,” Amy, who now lives in Prescot, told The Washington Newsday.

“Everything was ready for the next day; his clothing were all out, and his lunch for the next day’s work was prepared.

“It’s so unfortunate that he thought that was the only option when it wasn’t at all.”

“He obviously felt he had no one to talk to about it, and that was his most convenient alternative.”

“I don’t think there are any words that will let anyone realize how it feels,” Amy remarked.

“I believe you experience every emotion imaginable, as well as guilt.”

“How come I wasn’t there for him?” What made him believe that was the only option? And it’s almost as if he knew I’d be the one to discover him, so how could he do that to me?” I don’t want anyone to go through what my family and I have gone through, and if there is anything I can do to help, I would.

“Having to go through this is horrific, and no one should have to.”

Amy and her friend John will run the Rock n Roll Marathon in Liverpool on October 24 to raise money for The Martin Gallier. “The summary has come to an end.”