Before stabbing him with a knife, the dealer forced him into ‘debt bondage.’

A dealer enslaved a man, assaulted him with a knife, and threatened to shoot his family.

Michael Shone used threats and violence to force his victim to sell cocaine and store his drugs for him.

Shone even stabbed the victim with a knife on one occasion, inflicting him with multiple cuts on his leg and arm because he didn’t believe he was taking his drug dealing responsibility seriously enough.

As the man exited the city centre event, a woman screamed, “Your face has been sliced.” Shine, who has no fixed address but is well-known in Ellesmere Port, had previously threatened to shoot and harm the victim’s family members orally and by text message.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to a total of 11 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to section 47 assault, blackmail, and being involved in the sale of Class A narcotics at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, December 7. (cocaine).

A restraining order has been issued against the victim and his family.

The victim owed Shone £3,000 and he used excessive threats of violence to get his way, according to the court.

Debt bondage arose as a result of the debt, in which a person is forced to work to repay a debt.

To repay the debt, the victim agreed to keep Shone’s stockpile, distribute narcotics, and accept payments — he was even forced to send Shone a percentage of his weekly salary from a genuine employment.

However, Shone continued to grow the debt and exercise further influence over the victim by moving into his home and convincing him that he needed to quit his work.

Officers apprehended and charged Shone in October 2021 after obtaining a catalogue of evidence against him.

Tim Cope, a detective constable, said: “Shone is well-known in the Ellesmere Port area, where he has wreaked havoc on the community.

“He is a dangerous person, as evidenced by his sentence.

“We have not only removed a violent offender from our streets, but we have also demonstrated that drug peddling will not be tolerated in Ellesmere Port.

“While this investigation is now over, we continue to fight illegal narcotics and those who use them. “The summary has come to an end.”