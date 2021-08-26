Before snatching his phone, two teenagers intimidated a 15-year-old boy with a bike seat.

After threats were made against a 15-year-old kid, two teens were detained.

On Saturday, July 12, about 7.30 p.m., the youngster and his companion were sitting in Church Square in St Helens town centre when the incident occurred.

The youngsters were approached by males on pushbikes, when one of the suspects made threats to the victims while “in possession of a bike seat” and snatched his phone, according to Merseyside Police.

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into jail for interrogation as a result of CCTV and other investigations.

A 17-year-old Stoneycroft man and a 19-year-old Haydock man have been conditionally released awaiting further investigation, according to the force.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today that two males were detained on suspicion of robbery following an incident in St Helens town centre last month.

“We are glad that two persons have been arrested on suspicion of this act, and our investigation continues,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said.

“If you witnessed the incident and have yet to report it, please do so, and we will continue to take proactive steps to identify and prosecute individuals we believe are guilty for all such crimes.”

Please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by calling 101 if you have any information about robbery or other crime in your area.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report online here. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.