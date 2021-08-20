Before smashing into a fence, a man threatens a BMW driver and then steals his car.

Shortly before 6.30 a.m., the suspect was driving a black Nissan Juke when it collided with a blue Volkswagen Polo on Capesthorne Road in Warrington.

The 39-year-old then threatened and took a black BMW driven by another motorist on the scene.

“Shortly before 6.30am on Friday 20 August, officers were alerted to complaints of a collision on Capesthorne Road, Warrington,” a Cheshire police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“A black Nissan Juke and a blue Volkswagen Polo were engaged in the incident.

“At the scene, the driver of the Nissan threatened another motorist and stole a black BMW, which crashed into a fence on Poplars Avenue.

“In connection with the incident, a 39-year-old male from Warrington was arrested on Winwick Road.

“The individual is currently aiding officers with their investigations after being arrested on suspicion of affray, robbery, alcohol driving, and failing to stop following a collision.

“No significant injuries have been reported.”