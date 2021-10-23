Before shooting, the assistant director informed Alec Baldwin that he was working on ‘Cold Gun.’

Before the weapon detonated on the set of the film Rust on Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin was warned that he was handling a “cold pistol.” The weapon killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza.

According to The Associated Press, court filings show that the film’s associate director, Dave Halls, handed Baldwin the prop gun and informed him it was okay to use just before the horrific incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. The fact that the rifle was loaded was unknown to Halls and Baldwin.

Hutchins was shot in the chest and died shortly after, while Souza, who stood behind her, was hit in the shoulder and injured. It’s unclear what kind of ammunition was used in the rifle or how many shots were fired.

Baldwin wrote on Friday morning, “There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish on the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much loved colleague of ours.” “I’m totally participating with the police inquiry, and I’ve been in contact with her husband to offer him and his family my support. My heart breaks for Halyna’s husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved her.” Armorer Hannah Gutierrez was alleged to have placed three faux guns on a cart. The incident occurred during a practice, according to a 911 call acquired by the Albuquerque Journal. During the call, a script supervisor tells the dispatcher that “two people were accidently shot by a prop gun,” before complaining to others on the set that the assistant director “was meant to inspect the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on the set.” Authorities are investigating whether the event was captured on camera. According to Deadline, a search order was issued to discover any potential footage, with Detective Joel Cano’s affidavit stating that the search would help “to validate if the incident that took place was or wasn’t filmed.” On Friday, detectives reportedly went to the set to gather evidence, purportedly taking control of the fake pistol, the cart it was resting on, a belt, and ammunition.

