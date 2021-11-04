Before she was discovered dead, her daughter reassured her mother, “Don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine.”

A young woman’s body was discovered in Bootle docks after she stepped into the sea near Lytham St Annes.

Katie Alexandra Foulds, 22, of Sutcliffe Street, Blackburn, went missing in February, and drone footage reportedly showed her going towards the water at Lytham beach.

Katie, who had struggled with her mental health and stated that she ‘could not cope,’ was subsequently discovered at Lancashire Live’s Langton Dock in Bootle.

Members of her family attended an inquest into her death at Accrington Town Hall today (November 4).

“You had reported her missing and then following a police inquiry it was decided more probable than not that she had entered the sea at Lytham St Annes on February 10 of this year,” Area Coroner Richard Taylor told Katie’s mother, Mrs Foulds.

A post mortem examination was unable to determine the cause of death, according to the inquest.

Providing testimony during the inquest Katie’s mother said her daughter “liked singing” and music, but that she was stressed out by GCSEs, A Levels, and work when she started an apprenticeship in health and social care.

Mrs Foulds expressed her thoughts. “She earned nine GCSES, then moved on to A Levels, where she struggled once more.

“She completed a two-year apprenticeship that she thoroughly loved and with which she persevered. She had a good job and got along well with her coworkers, but she began to struggle and became OCD-like.

“She said, ‘Mum, I can’t cope.'”

Katie embarked on a two-month trip to Thailand, which was a source of pride for Katie’s mother, but when she returned, she had become “obsessive” and admitted that she “couldn’t cope,” according to the inquest.

Her mother believed she had taken two overdoses and that they were a cry for help.

“She used to get quite upset and shouting in the last 12 months of her life,” Mrs Foulds added.

“Anything may set it off.” It came to the point where she’d just walk into the room and start shouting. She claimed that no matter what she did, she felt agitated.

“She’d ask herself, ‘Why am I feeling like this?’ and she’d try to assist herself..”

