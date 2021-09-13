Before she died, a woman assisted an old Liverpool FC fan in singing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

After singing You’ll Never Walk Alone and sharing warm memories of her beloved team with another patient, an elderly Liverpool FC fan died in hospital.

Claire Kelly, the other patient who was placed in the same bed with 88-year-old Shelia, took to Facebook to tell the poignant story.

Claire, a mother of five, was at Southport Hospital for a minor procedure and became friends with Shelia over their shared love of Liverpool Football Club.

Claire, 45, the mother of Tom, 22, Josh, 20, Elliot, 12, Cody, 10, and River, four, wrote on Facebook: “On my ward (9A), I’m in a bed next to a lovely lady, 88, and we get chatting.”

“She’s dressed entirely in pink – pink fleecy underwear and a pink fleecy dressing gown. ‘Is your favorite color pink?’ inquires the nurse. ‘Oh no, it’s red!’ she exclaims.

“She’s eating while sitting up, and she’s telling me she has an LFC season ticket and tries to attend as many games as she can!”

“She hasn’t been able to go since Covid, but she plans to resume shortly. [She] begins to plot her trip aloud, stating that she would travel alone.

“She claims she began going as a young mother when ‘Bob Paisley’ knocked on her door, as she lived close Anfield, and asked if she and her family wanted some free tickets to see Liverpool play!

“Well, her husband (now deceased) was an Everton fanatic, so he stated there was no way he or the other two boys, who were also die-hard Everton fans, would go.

“However, because her youngest son, Mark (a small child at the time), had not yet begun to support a team, she went alone but with him!

“Well, that launched a life-long love affair with LFC for her and her son, Mark,” she explained. “Can you not still go with Mark?” I interjected. She recounts that husband died suddenly at the age of 45, but she went on for the next 20 years on her own.”

Claire, the creator of Southport Piano Academy, couldn’t believe what she’d learned, and she was singing You’ll Never Walk Alone with 88-year-old Sheila on the ward before she knew it.

