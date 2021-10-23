Before sexually assaulting the girl and stealing all of her money, the predator poisoned her drink.

A 31-year-old guy was sentenced to prison after spiking a girl’s drink with cocaine in a bar, then sexually abusing her and accessing her mobile banking account while she was asleep.

After beating the victim in a ‘premeditated violation,’ Sean Howarth used her imprint to open her phone and get access to her account, according to authorities.

In February 2019, Howarth went to a nightclub in Manchester’s city center and joined a group of women.

Howarth tainted the victim’s drink with cocaine at some point during the evening.

After the victim, who was 19 at the time, got ill and disoriented, he abducted her and drove her to a hotel in Rochdale where he had reserved a room.

Howarth explained to the night porter that the woman was his sister who had overindulged in wine and wanted to sleep.

He then took the unconscious victim down the corridor and into his room, which was caught on camera.

Once inside the room, Howarth videotaped himself removing the unconscious victim’s lower garments and sexually abusing her.

He used the victim’s thumbprint to gain access to her phone while she was unconscious.

He then photographed her personal information, including emails, passwords, social media accounts, and Apple ID, and moved all of her money from her bank to his.

Rochdale CID Detective Constable Russell Clarke said: “The facts of this investigation are absolutely distressing, as it entailed the intentional sexual assault of a young woman.

“Howarth didn’t give her a second thought as he exploited her for his own sexual and financial gain.

“He went out that night and decided at some point that he was going to drug, lure away, and sexually abuse this young woman who was simply out with her friends.

“He then further exploited her by stealing her money, phone, and personal information, as if that wasn’t enough.

“The impact on her has been immense, and my thoughts are with her as she continues to process what has occurred.

“She has demonstrated remarkable bravery in the face of adversity.”

