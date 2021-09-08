Before setting fire to her house, a man sexually assaults and murders a woman and kills her dogs.

Authorities in Northern California have charged a man with murdering a 61-year-old lady after coming into her home, sexually abusing her, killing her two dogs, and setting the house on fire.

After the murder of Mary Tibbitts on Friday, Troy Davis, 51, was charged with six felony counts on Tuesday. According to The Sacramento Bee, he is charged with one count of murder, felony counts of burglary, assault with intent to commit rape, and two counts of willfully killing the woman’s dogs, Molly and Jenny.

According to the report, Davis is also facing a special circumstance file that could lead to a death penalty case.

On Sept. 3, Sacramento Fire and Police responded to a fire at a home in the Land Park neighborhood’s 2200 block of 11th Ave., where they discovered Tibbitts and her two dogs dead inside.

Davis was previously observed in Tibbitts’ neighborhood, when he was recorded on a doorbell video masturbating on a resident’s porch on Friday, according to the report. While police were hunting for him, the neighbor posted the footage to NextDoor, but later pulled it down at the request of authorities.

Davis was not apprehended by officers that night. Later, he went to the neighborhood and smashed a window in Tibbitts’ house.

Davis made a brief appearance in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to face his accusations, but he did not enter a plea.

He was first arrested on Saturday for a June auto theft charge as well as a parole violation. Tibbitts and Davis are not believed to have known one other.

“I’m sorry for the needless murder of a Land Park neighbor, as well as the grief this act has caused her family and our community. Thank you for making such a swift arrest, @sacpolice. In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “We will work to get to the bottom of this horrific tragedy.”

Davis has a long criminal history that dates back to 2013. According to the Associated Press, he had previously been charged with resisting a police, battery on an officer, possession of methamphetamine, threatening an officer, misdemeanor sexual battery and assault, car theft and battery, and others. He is being held without being able to post bail.