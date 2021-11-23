Before restarting nuclear talks, the UN requests more access from Iran.

During a meeting Tuesday, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency pressed Iranian officials to allow more access to monitor the country’s uranium stockpile and nuclear program, according to the Associated Press. It comes as diplomatic talks to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal are about to begin, and tensions with other world countries are rising.

While in office, former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal, and Iran has since increased its uranium stockpiles and attained its highest ever uranium enrichment level of 60% purity, just short of the weapons-grade level of 90%. President Joe Biden, in a reversal of his predecessor, stated that the US is open to re-enter the nuclear deal, but that time is running out.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been unable to view surveillance footage and are dealing with other issues as they try to keep an eye on Iran’s growing uranium supplies.

Israel, a regional foe, has been watching Iran with concerns that it is working on nuclear weapons, despite Iran’s assurances that its nuclear efforts are benign.

The escalating tensions elevate the stakes even higher for the planned diplomatic discussions with Iran to resurrect the nuclear deal. IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, on the other hand, stated on Twitter on Monday that he planned to utilize his meeting with Iranian officials to “address lingering questions.” ” “I aim to build a productive and cooperative direct discussion channel so that the (IAEA) may resume critical verification efforts in the nation,” Grossi said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Grossi visited Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, the country’s civilian nuclear agency, on Tuesday, for the third time since February. He chatted with Mohammad Eslami, the organization’s new leader. Eslami was sanctioned by the United Nations in 2008 for “being personally involved in, or giving support for Iran’s proliferation sensitive nuclear programs or the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems.” Following their discussion, Eslami conducted a press conference in which he defined the current challenges as “technical” and unaffected by Iran’s adversaries’ “political issues and intrigues.”

“Some parts have yet to be responded, while others deal with matters that have already been addressed. This is a condensed version of the information.