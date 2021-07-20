Before rescuers arrive, friends on Crosby Beach assist in pulling a number of men from the ocean.

Before rescuers came, a group of pals raced to help remove three men from the sea at Crosby Beach.

Witnesses described the incident, which saw five males engage into a fight at the beauty spot, as “distressing.”

After a 999 call from someone on the beach reporting a group of males in distress in the water at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, emergency personnel went to the beach.

One of the men who assisted in the men’s rescue described it as “the worst thing he’d ever seen and been part in.”

“A woman on her own, god knows how, discovered them basically floating and took them back to near the shore, where me and a few pals and others on the beach hauled them onto the beach,” he continued.

“It took around 20 to 30 minutes for the police or any other emergency services to come after they were taken out.”

Three of the five men were sent to the hospital after the incident, according to the Coastguard, while the other two did not require medical attention.

Another witness, Steve Cornforth, a Crosby resident for nearly 35 years, was walking to the beach with a group of friends for a litter pick after hundreds of people flocked to the beach on one of the warmest days of the year.

“It’s simply something my buddies and I do every now and again, especially on days like today when a lot of people have gone to the beach,” the 65-year-old explained.

“It can wind up appearing a bit shabby, and we like to maintain it neat here.”

As the group approached the beach, they noticed “dozens” of emergency vehicles with blue flashing lights at the beach section near Crosby Baths.

“My companion spoke to a police officer and stated we were intending on walking along the beach to pick up some garbage when they told the beach was closed,” the 65-year-old added.

“It was the most serious emergency service situation I have seen in 30 years; ambulances, police, coastguard, and a helicopter were all present.”

