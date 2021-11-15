Before reporting his brother’s sexual abuse, the man waited until his parents died.

When Michael Dawson was nine years old, his older brother Peter Dawson, who was then 17 years old, sneaked into his bed.

At their family home in Burscough, the brothers shared a bedroom.

Michael was too afraid to even notify their parents about the awful sexual assault that had been going on for months.

Michael, now 52, has given up his legal anonymity as a sexual assault victim in order to share his story and help others.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I couldn’t inform my parents because it would put me in much greater danger.

“I’ve been carrying this around with me for over forty years, and I should have been safe in my own home with it.