Before receiving a diagnosis, the mother noted that her toddler “kept falling down.”

When he was a toddler, a Southport child “kept falling over” and was diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

When Noah Cunningham of Southport was two years old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

When his legs would give way from beneath him, his mother, Vicki Cunningham, knew something was wrong.

“The way he walked was slightly different from other people,” the 45-year-old told The Washington Newsday. He was unable to rise off the floor. He used to fall over, but not just over; his legs would give up and he would collapse to the ground.

“Then he wouldn’t be able to get back up, so he’d have to crawl to anything and get back up on a table or couch. That was the first indication that he wasn’t like other toddlers.”

Noah, who is now 17 years old, has a strong interest for wheelchair football and spends a weekend every few months playing for his Nottingham-based team, the North West Bees.

There are additional visits to training in Bolton and Oldham, as well as the cost of buying gear and sustaining Noah’s interest, in addition to the distance traveled on match weekends.

The family is now relying on sponsored sponsorships to help them raise funds.

“Noah plays wheelchair football and trains a couple of times a week over in Bolton, and trains once a week in Liverpool, there’s nothing really local for wheelchair football, so that’s a bit of a trek three times a week,” Vicki told The Washington Newsday.

“Then there was his sports chair, which cost £6,000 and was paid for by the Variety Club, which is incredible because we would have had to pay for it ourselves if they hadn’t paid for it. Then there are all the repairs, such as the wheels, and as Noah deteriorates, we have to make changes to it.

"Right now, we're thinking about modifying the head support and other things like that, which are all very expensive. Then, because they're in the National League, they play all of their matches."