Before proposing to girlfriend Ginger Luckey, Matt Gaetz sought Donald Trump’s approval.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., says he sought former President Donald Trump’s blessing before proposing to his girlfriend Ginger Luckey.

The couple met in March 2020 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate while attending conservative commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday party. Gaetz spoke with Trump before proposing after less than a year of dating.

In explaining why he sought Trump’s permission, Gaetz, 39, said, “You never want to upstage the big guy.” After Luckey accepted the proposal, Trump reportedly referred to the couple as a “dynamic duo” and sent them a bottle of his company’s champagne.

Gaetz and Luckey, both 26, married in a modest ceremony on Catalina Island, off the coast of California, over the weekend.

Gaetz’s surprise wedding takes place in the midst of a federal inquiry into claims of sex trafficking.

The government was investigating whether Gaetz began a relationship with a woman while she was still a child, as well as sex trafficking, prostitution, and public corruption statutes, when news of the investigation leaked in March. Gaetz has disputed the allegations, despite the fact that he has not been charged with a crime.

On May 14, Gaetz’s partner Joel M. Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including child sex trafficking, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Greenberg acknowledged to knowingly soliciting and paying for sex with a child.

Gaetz claimed he was the victim of “criminal extortion” and slammed the claims and the probe in a long tweet.

“My family and I have been the victims of an organized criminal extortion scheme involving a former DOJ employee wanting $25 million and threatening to tarnish my name over the last few weeks. In this case, we’ve been collaborating with federal officials, and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s request to apprehend these criminals,” he wrote on March 30.

“Tonight’s manufactured leak to the FBI was meant to sabotage that inquiry. None of the claims against me are accurate, and the persons who are spreading them are being investigated for extortion. I demand that the Department of Justice quickly reveal the tapes, which were created at their request and accuse their former colleague of crimes against me based on false allegations.”