Before proceeding with a $23 billion arms sale, the US seeks clarification from the UAE.

According to the Associated Press, the US remains “totally committed” to a proposed sale of stealth fighter fighters to the United Arab Emirates, but the Biden administration is delaying the transaction and seeking clarification before proceeding.

The proposed sale includes 50 F-35 stealth fighter jets, as well as armed drones and other defense equipment, according to a top US official coordinating arms transfers. The $23 billion sale proposal arose from a deal in which the UAE recognized Israel at the end of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

When President Joe Biden assumed office, he placed the arms sale and others on hold, drawing condemnation from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for their long-running war in Yemen.

At the Dubai Air Show, Mira Resnick, a deputy US assistant secretary of state in the Biden administration, told AP that they are working with the UAE to explain the agreement.

“We are totally committed to the F-35 and its transfer to the Emiratis, since the F-35 represents a game-changer for them. We’re working with them right now to make sure there are no misunderstandings about the numerous guarantees given to the former administration “she stated

Resnick would to say what explanations the US was looking for or what assurances the Emiratis had provided. Similarly, the UAE has not discussed the details of the deal.

A high-level Russian team met with Abu Dhabi’s strong crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday at the air show, which highlighted the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, Moscow’s challenger to the F-35.

“Whether it’s Israelis flying the F-35 or American F-35s, the F-35 is already in this region,” Resnick added. “We’d like the UAE to be able to operate the F-35 in such a way that they can be our security partners and prevent threats, including from Iran,” says the Pentagon. The F-35 is only flown in the region by Israel, as part of its so-called “qualitative edge” awarded by America after Israel fought multiple wars against its Arab neighbors since its founding.

Israel and other allies have expressed no worries about the F-35 sale to the Emirates, according to Resnick.

Concerns over human rights have also hampered the Biden administration's military sales to Saudi Arabia. During his candidacy, Biden promised to.