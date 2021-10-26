Before poisoning an infant’s milk with a lethal drug, a man Googled “How To Poison A Newborn.” He was arrested.

On Monday, a man was sentenced to almost 25 years in prison for attempting to poison a newborn baby after exploring the internet for ways to poison an infant.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the accused, Jamar Bailey, 21, searched the internet for poisoning and killing a kid before lacing the three-week-old girl’s milk with poison.

As a result, the small girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and sent to the intensive care unit. Thankfully, the infant recovered completely from her trauma.

On June 27, the incident occurred. After the small girl’s cries seemed different than normal, the victim’s mother suspected something was wrong.

“The infant cried when he awoke. Her mother dialed 111 because her crying looked unusual. She was fed for a brief time the next day, June 27. She wasn’t latching onto the breast when she awoke, and her arms had slid back “During Bailey’s sentencing, prosecuting attorney William Boyce QC noted. “Immediately, 111 dispatched an ambulance. She was sick, hypothermic, and unable to respond to stimuli. The original focus of the inquiry was on the possibility of infection. She was taken to the paediatric ICU because she was unstable. She was ventilated, and her elevated ammonia levels were treated. Her mother was often in the hospital with her.” The baby had been administered sodium valporate, a medicine used to treat epilepsy and bipolar illness, according to a subsequent urine test. It was possible that the newborn will die as a result of it. The presence of the medication in her milk bottle was verified by a toxicology study. The Birmingham Mail said that detectives investigated Bailey’s phone and discovered terms like “how to poison a baby” and “how to kill a newborn infant” in his search history.

According to a BBC report, police discovered Bailey was taking seizure medication and discovered a prescription pill containing sodium valporate in his name.

The medicine couldn’t have been mistakenly ingested, according to hospital staff, and the baby may have gone into a coma, experienced liver damage, and had low blood pressure.

According to the BBC, Detective Sgt Kirsty Wilson stated the baby was “fortunate to be alive.”

The Birmingham Mail said that the only way to tell if the medicine has any long-term impact on the baby’s body is to wait until she grows up.

Bailey had already pled guilty to attempted murder and possession with intent to supply a controlled substance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.