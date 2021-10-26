Before murdering his wife and friend, a TikTok star is accused of bugging her daughter’s iPad.

Ali Abulaban, a well-known TikTok user accused of killing his divorced wife and a guy he mistook for her love partner, pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and special-circumstance allegations on Monday.

A prosecutor alleged Abulaban planted a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad during court proceedings in San Diego. According to the prosecutor, after listening on his tablet to his wife talking with another guy, he allegedly went to her apartment and shot her and the other man to death on October 21.

Abulaban, 29, is known as JinnKid on TikTok, where he is a popular star. On the social media app, he has over 940,000 followers, and his account incorporates comedy skits and impersonations of Tony Montana, who was played by Al Pacino in the 1983 film Scarface.

On October 21, Abulaban was caught on security camera video fleeing out of the elevator to his wife Ana Abulaban’s 35th-floor apartment in San Diego’s East Village district, according to Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast.

According to Brast, Abulaban entered the flat and shot Rayburn Barron, 29, three times before killing Ana, 28, in the head.

Abulaban allegedly picked up his daughter from school after leaving while still armed.

Barron and Ana Abulaban, according to Brast, were merely friends.

According to Brast, Ana Abulaban asked her husband to leave the residence on October 18 and he checked into a hotel. Three days later, the suspect is accused of sneaking back into their shared flat, trashing it and installing a listening app on his daughter’s iPad.

Abulaban was nabbed after a traffic stop, according to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV. His daughter, who was in the car at the time of the stop, was placed into protective custody and is currently being cared for by other family members, according to reports.

Abulaban allegedly called his mother and confessed to the alleged acts, according to Brast.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Abulaban has a history of domestic violence, and his wife reported him to the police last month after he reportedly assaulted her.

If Abulaban is convicted, the accusations and special allegations against him empower prosecutors to seek the death penalty. This is a condensed version of the information.