Before murdering her husband, Mum arranged a lie detector test to check if he had abused her children.

When children paid for a £600 lie detector test hours before murdering their father with sugared boiling water, a mother who had recently been informed “distressing” allegations that her husband had sexually assaulted her daughter and son.

A mother murdered her husband after hearing he sexually abused their children. Corinna Smith sentenced to life in prison for dousing 80-year-old with boiling water and sugar while he slept.

Corinna Smith was incensed on learning claims from her daughter that partner Michael Baines, 80, had preyed on the children when they were much younger.

It quickly led the mother to suspect that her son Craig, who committed himself in his early twenties after being troubled, had done so as a result of the secret abuse.

Following a family discussion, a polygraph test was scheduled, with the goal of having the 59-year-daughter old’s and Smith’s husband, Michael Baines, participate.

Smith abandoned that plan just a few hours later, returning to the 80-year-home old’s in Neston, Cheshire, and attacking him by pouring sweet boiling water over his body.

He was horribly burned and died a month later in hospital after undergoing many procedures and skin grafts.

In an act of vengeance, the wife decided to inflict major damage on her husband, but not to murder him, Chester Crown Court heard.

She emptied three packets of sugar into a large black bucket from the garden and heated two full kettles of water before mixing it all together.

Experts have determined that the sugar was added to thicken the liquid, with the intent of causing more severe burns than ordinary boiling water would.

The loss of control argument was weakened by the planning needed to carry out the attack, particularly the fact it took 13 minutes to boil up all the water in the kettle.

Mark Rhind, QC, said: “The prosecution case is that her actions were deliberate and considered, that whilst she would obviously have been very upset and distressed about what she had heard, the evidence will demonstrate that she was in control and acted in anger and to extract vengeance for what she believed that Michael had done.

“We say that she intended either to kill Michael or to cause him really serious harm and so she is guilty of murder.”

After the attack, in which the sugared boiling water was poured over the 80-year-old’s arms and torso, she fled the house.

Smith went to a nearby house and banged on the front door until the occupant answered.

The neighbour contacted police and ambulance after hearing her say ‘I’ve hurt him really bad, I think I’ve killed him’.

A short time later officers arrived at the address.

They found Mr Baines in excruciating pain and whimpering in bed with the skin on his right arm and hand peeling off.

Mr Baines was found in the small bedroom at the end of the hallway, and told police: “I’m badly burned. I’m burned all over.’

“’She poured boiling water all over me. I just want to die.’”

It was accepted in court that Smith had not intended to kill her husband.

On one of her police interviews, she said: “I accept that I poured boiling water over Michael with sugar in it.

“The whole thing is a bit of a blur. Minutes became seconds.

“I just lost it and was so emotional, I was not acting out of revenge.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Directorate, said: “Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way.

“To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific. To also mix three bags of sugar with the water showed the determination she had to cause serious harm.

“The sugar placed into the water makes it viscous. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. It left Michael in agony and rather than call the emergency services she wasted time by going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbour, who she wasn’t close to, what she had done.

“Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack but sadly in the end he passed away.”