Before Microsoft Founder Bill Gates attends a private dinner, ‘Arrest Bill Gates’ protesters swarm the car.

On Monday evening, protesters gathered around a car and blocked the road leading to Downing Street, the British prime minister’s residence, with some yelling “arrest Bill Gates” and brandishing anti-vaccine signs.

Gates was in London to lunch with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had invited 20 of the world’s most powerful corporate leaders to the dinner to assist promote British interests abroad.

As police fought off the mob, footage on social media showed demonstrators smashing against an arriving car, trying to peer through its tinted windows.

The vehicle was eventually led to a different entry to Downing Street by police. It’s unclear who was in the car.

The demonstration started late Monday afternoon and grew throughout the evening.

The gathering looked to become more rowdy around 6 p.m. local time, yelling loudly. According to the Daily Express, in addition to asking for Gates’ arrest, other demonstrators also dubbed him a “murderer” and held anti-COVID-19 vaccination banners.

One of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Bill Gates, has been at the center of baseless conspiracy rumors surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic and vaccine research.

In addition to Gates, the meeting included Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and Barclays CEO Jes Staley. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone Private Equity, and Ana Botn, the chair of Santander, were among those who attended the Downing Street event.

The meeting took place ahead of a Global Investment Summit, which will see roughly 300 business leaders meet the Queen on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

Johnson and Gates spoke on a panel about global energy transition and the role of the business sector in combating climate change at the summit in London on Tuesday. The event takes place just a few weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Protesters in London called for Gates’ arrest in June as they gathered outside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s UK headquarters as part of a broader demonstration against COVID-19 lockdown tactics.

In January, the Microsoft co-founder told Reuters that he was astonished to find himself in the spotlight. This is a condensed version of the information.