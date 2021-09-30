Before Meghan, Prince Harry had cigarettes and alcohol oozing from “every pore,” according to Katie Couric.

During a meeting with Katie Couric years before his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry smelled of alcohol and cigarettes, according to the former Today host.

Katie Couric interviewed the Duke of Sussex in Brazil in 2012 for an ABC show celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee.

In her book Going There, Couric, who works at the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder with Harry, claimed it was during his “wild-oats sowing phase.”

The CBS broadcaster was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying that cigarettes and booze seemed to “ooze from every pore.”

Harry detailed his four-year period of upheaval between the ages of 28 to 32 in his Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to use drugs,” Prince Harry stated. I was willing to do whatever it took to make myself feel better.

“But I gradually realized that, while I wasn’t drinking Monday through Friday, I was definitely drinking a week’s worth on a Friday or Saturday night.

“And I’d find myself drinking not because I liked it, but because I needed to hide something.”

In September 2012, four months after his interview with Couric was broadcast, the duke turned 28 and traveled out for his second tour of Afghanistan.

Harry met the writer at a polo tournament in Brazil and had a sit-down interview with him, during which he recalled his brother Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton the previous year and how sad it was that Diana was not present.

“Of course it was,” Harry replied, “I guess she had the greatest seat in the house.” She wished she could have been there. Kate would have been her favorite.”

“It was extremely easy for us to take our grandmother for granted when we were young,” he continued. To us, she was just a granny. And it’s only in the last five, eight, ten years that I’ve come to realize and accept what an enormous thing she is both throughout the world and in the United Kingdom.”

Harry has mentioned wanting children since he was a boy, a dream he has now realized with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Charlotte. This is a condensed version of the information.