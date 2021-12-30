Before Liverpool’s match against Chelsea, Mason Mount makes a huge Mohamed Salah admission.

Mason Mount, a Chelsea midfielder, has stated why he thinks Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet.

Salah has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season, scoring 22 goals in 25 games in all competitions.

The forward has been crucial in Liverpool’s outstanding record thus far this season, having scored in ten consecutive games at the start of the season.

Because of his performance, he has been dubbed “the best player in the world right now” by many in the game.

Mount described Salah as a “huge, big guy who shows up in big games and scores big goals” before of Chelsea’s match against Liverpool on Sunday.

“I believe there’s a couple that you can throw out there,” he said, “but I think Mo Salah would absolutely be up there, given the amount of goals he’s scoring and the assists he’s receiving.”

“He’s a huge, huge player who consistently shows up in big games and scores big goals.”

“He’s raising the standard, and I believe as a player, you want to be able to meet it.

“At the moment, he’s setting the bar really high.”