Before Liverpool, Manchester United releases an injury update on Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is racing against the clock to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

The Reds visit Old Trafford this weekend, but the hosts could be missing one of their best players after only recently recovering from injury.

Rashford was forced off with an injury during United’s Champions League match against Atalanta, where he scored the first of three goals in a 3-2 triumph.

On 66 minutes, Rashford was replaced by Edinson Cavani, who had made his first start since the Europa League final back in May.

United’s No.10 has a dead leg, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that the striker will be fit for Liverpool’s visit.

“I’m not sure.” “I hope and believe so,” he told United’s official website.

“It was a dead limb, and it might sometimes take longer than you expect.” But if we take care of him, he should be well.” Rashford had shoulder surgery in August to correct a long-standing issue, and he’s just recently returned to full health.

Thiago is still out with a calf injury that has kept him out of the last six games for Liverpool.

However, despite missing Tuesday’s Champions League encounter, manager Jurgen Klopp expects midfielder Curtis Jones to return for the United meeting.

In his pre-Atletico Madrid press conference, Klopp said, “Unfortunately, Curtis was just with us in the warming up and will be here in Liverpool to hopefully make the final stages to full training.”

“Today he merely warmed up and then did his thing, but it was still individual training, so we left him here to finish.” Then perhaps he’ll be ready to play for United.”