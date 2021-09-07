Before leaving Liverpool on loan, Virgil van Dijk told Sepp van den Berg that he will be back next season.

Virgil van Dijk recommended Sepp van den Berg to leave Liverpool on loan during the summer transfer window, according to Sepp van den Berg.

Since joining Liverpool for £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019, the 19-year-old has only made four appearances for the Reds.

Van den Berg was loaned to Preston North End in February this year as a replacement for Ben Davies, who transferred to Anfield for a cost of merely £500,000.

Despite the fact that the Lilywhites had a difficult season, the defender benefited from regular game time in the Championship and put in a number of good performances.

Van den Berg chose to return to Deepdale for the season this summer after finishing his half-season stay with 16 appearances.

And now, speaking about the move, the Dutchman has stated that Van Dijk, with whom he hopes to play next season, persuaded him to return to North End.

“They (Liverpool) were happy at the time (last summer). “And maybe even more after this year,” he told NOS, a Dutch news outlet, through Sport Witness.

“Actually, the intention was for me to train with Liverpool’s first team this season, but I decided it was best to be hired out for another year.

“I quickly realized how far you can get in six months of Championship. So I reasoned that if I stayed another year, I’d have a legitimate chance at Liverpool.

“He (Virgil van Dijk) inquired about my experience at Preston and told me that he thought it was a fantastic decision because taking minutes is very crucial.

“Who knows, maybe next season I’ll be right next to him. “You should never stop dreaming.”