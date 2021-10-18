Before killing himself, a man poisons his 8-year-old daughter and leaves a suicide note.

Before dying himself, a guy in India murdered his 8-year-old daughter. According to reports, the man was depressed after being separated from his wife on Sunday.

Ravichandran, 47, from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and his wife’s relationship reportedly deteriorated after he lost his job during the COVID-19 shutdown in the country, according to DT Next.

Ravichandran and his daughter had checked into a hotel on Friday and stayed holed up inside until Saturday afternoon, when the hotel staff notified the authorities. Officers arrived on the scene and used a duplicate key provided by the hotel personnel to enter the room.

According to DT Next, Ravichandran was discovered hanging from the ceiling, while his daughter, Deekshitha, was found unconscious and foaming at the mouth. A suicide note was discovered near the television, stating that Ravichandran and his daughter had committed themselves and that no one was to blame for their actions.

Both victims’ bodies were taken to Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy, and Ravichandran’s phone and poison bottle were recovered from the room.

Ravichandran messaged his relative about his decision over WhatsApp, according to preliminary research. According to his relatives, the man was having serious financial problems, which led to frequent disputes with his wife. When his wife left the house, he pleaded with her to return multiple times. She, on the other hand, is said to have refused to reconcile their disputes.

Ravichandran was fed up with the troubles and decided to take his own life as well as his daughter’s, according to The Times of India.

The event is still under investigation, according to the police.

A 13-year-old youngster killed himself last week after his parents forbade him from playing video games on his phone. The incident occurred in Odisha, a state in eastern India. The child had purchased the phone in order to participate in online classes. However, he became addicted to playing phone games and failed to pay attention in class. When his parents took away his phone, the child became enraged and locked himself in a room. Later, he was discovered dead inside the room.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.