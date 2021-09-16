Before killing himself, a 15-year-old threatens school and shares photos of his deceased family, according to police.

William Quince Colburn III, an adolescent from south Texas, claimed to have slain his family and uploaded images of their bodies online. According to investigators, he also threatened to continue the assault at a school.

After being alerted to the images being shared with other kids via the social media app Discord, Aransas Pass police and the San Patricio County sheriff’s office began investigating the incident.

Colburn died from a self-inflicted gunshot when officers sought to detain him late Wednesday night.

Colburn was not a student in the Aransas Pass Independent School District, officials said on social media, and there is no ongoing threat to any schools in the vicinity.

“However, we will stay vigilant and closely collaborate with the APPD to ensure that all of our students are secure on our campuses,” the statement said.

The teen was tracked down at a recreational vehicle park near Aransas Pass by law authorities. Officers requested that he exit his motor home, but he refused. According to police, officers then heard a single gunshot and the sound of someone falling to the ground.

Officers discovered the teen dead from a gunshot wound inside the recreational vehicle, along with the bodies of three other individuals and two pets, according to authorities.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera of San Patricio County stated the other three victims were also killed by gunshots. They were William Colburn Jr., 63, Janna Colburn, 53, and Emma Colburn, 13 years old, according to him.

Rivera said William Quince Colburn III and the other three people found dead in the RV were related, but he didn’t know how.

“We might well have been working on an even more horrific event later this morning” if not for the “quick action” of the social media website and other youths within the group where the threat was made, police added.

Rivera added, “I’m grateful we were able to discover him before something worse could have happened.”

Rivera claimed he didn’t know which school it was. This is a condensed version of the information.