Before killing a woman, a scrambler yob “almost mowed down a pedestrian.”

A court heard that a scrambler bike rider who killed a young woman nearly mowed down another pedestrian moments before the tragic incident.

Speeding when stoned After racing onto Court Hey Road in Huyton, Daniel King killed Rebecca Cooke.

Ms Cooke, 26, was strolling along at lunchtime on March 1 when the 28-year-old sped onto the sidewalk to avoid an oncoming police car.

After being flung into a brick pillar, she sustained catastrophic injuries and died in the hospital a few days later.

For causing death by careless driving, King was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.

King had driven through Childwall and Huyton shortly before the tragic crash, and had almost hit with another person, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court.

King rushed from Gladstone Avenue to Rimmer Avenue before colliding with Ms Cooke on Court Hey Road, despite being disqualified, uninsured, and riding a bike that was not judged roadworthy.

Witnesses who observed King on Rimmer Avenue stated he was “driving on the wrong side of the road swiftly,” and that they had “saw the bike a number of times in the vicinity.”

King “looked and stared” at a woman unloading her van on Court Hey Road, according to a woman.

“I couldn’t say how long he gazed at me, but I managed to get my gear out of the van and close the door,” she claimed.

“I recall thinking something was going to happen the way he was riding.”

“I’ve fully just nearly been run over,” one pedestrian captioned a Snapchat photo of King, who was wearing a black balaclava instead of a helmet.

King was thrown from his bike after colliding with Ms Cooke and was treated for a bleed on the brain and leg injuries.

He then confessed to authorities. “I swear officer I didn’t mean to hit anyone,” adding: “Is that lady OK? Is it possible that I struck her? I’m sorry if I hit that lady; please inform her. I don’t give a damn about what happens to me as long as she’s safe.”

At the time of the crash King was wanted for failing to appear in court for driving while disqualified. The summary comes to a close.