Before it was taken away, friends danced around Londis after winning £4 million on a scratchcard.

A video has gone viral showing the moment a couple of robbers realized they had won £4 million on a lotto scratchcard before it was snatched away from them.

After purchasing the scratchcard with another man’s card, the two buddies attempted to claim the prizes fraudulently.

The video, which was released by Greater Manchester Police, shows the two of them unable to contain their joy as they believe they have hit the jackpot in a Clapham Londis.

Friends who won £4 million on a Lotto scratchcard purchased with someone else’s money were sentenced to prison.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the jubilation was short-lived, as they were swiftly discovered and had to hand over the cash.

On April 22, 2019, when Goodram attempted to claim the money from Camelot, he admitted that he did not have a bank account into which to deposit the prize.

This sparked questions about how the scratch card was purchased, and the next day, a Camelot investigator named Stephen Long called Goodram and inquired about the card used in the transaction.

Goodram said it belonged to a friend named John who owed him money, but he couldn’t confirm the man’s surname or whereabouts.

The card did, in fact, belong to Joshua Addyman.

Both men were sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud on the first day of their trial at Bolton Crown Court.

“This was quite an extraordinary case as Goodram and Watson’s chances of claiming this scratch-card were one in four million; but, unfortunately for them, they had intentionally purchased this ticket through illegal means,” said Detective Constable Michelle Wilkinson of our Complex Fraud Team.

“While the large winnings were never misappropriated and no one was harmed, there is no doubt in my mind that these men would gladly accept this money without guilt for their illegal methods of gaining it.”

“The Camelot staff’s vigilance is to be applauded, and our team at the Complex Fraud Team’s following investigation has guaranteed that these two guys are rightfully behind bars and can learn to accept how selfish and dishonest their actions were.”

