Before it even opens, a new Wirral restaurant has had 800 reservations.

Before it ever opens its doors, a new Merseyside restaurant has had 800 reservations.

Flank. The owners of a new steakhouse and cocktail bar in New Brighton, Wirral, have been overwhelmed by the response.

Carl Thomas, one of the new restaurant’s partners, told The Washington Newsday: “We had some post-pandemic delays, but we have a soft debut on Thursday and a full launch on Friday, so reservations are already open, and the response has been phenomenal.

We’ve already received between 7-800 reservations, ensuring that we’ll be fully booked throughout the Christmas season – we couldn’t be happier.

“I believe it’s a combination of folks waiting for us to open and the location.”

Carl said the following about the restaurant that used to be Bella Italia at Marine Point: “For years, Rob [his business partner]and I have been involved with events.

“And creating a venue like this has always been a dream of ours.

“We’ve both traveled extensively and eaten at some of the most incredible restaurants in the world.”

Carl, 40, spent 15 years in London and when he returned to Wirral, he noticed significant changes and recognized an opportunity.

He stated, ” “New Brighton has come a long way, and it now has a lot of potential, especially with Victoria Road and all of the murals and art projects.

“We’d been waiting for the proper moment and opportunity, and the next step felt ideal after launching Marine Street Social.”

Carl and Rob started working together on a cocktail idea and then hired a chef to whom they offered creative license.

Carl stated, ” “We are, after all, promoters, so we wanted it to be genuine and from Jackie Chau. We granted him a limited amount of creative license.” Chef Chau, who was born in Hong Kong and reared in Vancouver, wrote on his Facebook page: “I’m ecstatic to be joining the Flank. Steakhouse team.

“It will be a wonderful honor for me to share the knowledge I’ve gained from years of international travel.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to work with local butchers and growers to highlight and.

