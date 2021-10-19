Before his death, Colin Powell backed Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan, saying, “Had to Get Out.”

Colin Powell indicated support for President Joe Biden’s plans to remove US troops from Afghanistan in an interview just over three months before his death.

Powell told veteran journalist Bob Woodward that he felt it was time to end the conflict “”Get it over with,” he said, adding, “Afghanistan, you’ll never win.” The Afghans will triumph.” The comments were released by Woodward in an article published online Monday night by The Washington Post, along with additional opinions given during what is believed to be one of Powell’s final interviews before his death on Monday.

Woodward had explicitly inquired about Biden’s decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan.

According to Woodward, Powell remarked, “I thought we had to get out of there someday.” “We’re not going to be able to beat these men.” During a late-September hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, top generals said that they had counseled Biden earlier in the year to keep tens of thousands of troops in Afghanistan. Powell, on the other hand, seemed to believe that the scheme would ultimately fail.

“They [Afghanistan] have hundreds of people who are eager to fight and die for their country. That’s why I don’t see why we shouldn’t get out of there “he stated “We can’t go from 100,000 [American troops] to a few hundred and expect to win.” Powell and Woodward also addressed North Korea, with Powell expressing his disbelief that the country “could find a method to attack us without our destroying them the next morning.” He said, “How can anyone think of Iran in the same way? Iran and North Korea cannot be our adversaries because they cannot bear the consequences of a war. These individuals are going to make us afraid? No. Would they take the risk?” The former national security adviser also called Kim Jong Un a “little jerk” and predicted China will avoid a war with North Korea. He added that Russia, like the United States, could not afford a war, citing the fact that its population was less than half that of the United States.

Woodward and Powell talked about the limited number of American losses in the Persian Gulf War as they recalled some of his proudest achievements in his career. Powell was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.