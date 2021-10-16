Before his cocaine arrest, wanted fugitive Mark Quinn had a boxing career in the city.

After being arrested in Holland on suspicion of drug offenses, a former Merseyside boxing coach faces extradition to Scotland.

Mark Quinn, 57, was detained on October 7 in Maastricht during a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Scottish police, and local detectives. He had been wanted by police since 2014.

Quinn had been on the run since 2014, when he was listed as a suspect in a cocaine plot in Scotland.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

Quinn, who hails from Stockbridge Village, is well-known in Merseyside for his amateur and professional boxing accomplishments.

Quinn trained big-name fighters at some of Liverpool’s premier clubs and worked with a number of boxing prodigies across the city.

Quinn was in the corner on some of the city’s biggest boxing evenings at the Washington Newsday arena in 2011 and attended a number of high-profile media events before important fights.

He was also friendly with a number of renowned Merseyside footballers and was widely respected for his professional boxing career.

According to The Washington Newsday, the British Boxing Board of Control has revoked the Stockbridge Village man’s license.

Quinn is now facing extradition to Scotland, according to the NCA, which confirmed this to The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

His photograph was painted on the side of a van and drove throughout Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2019 as part of a big push to apprehend people believed to be overseas.

There have been numerous rumors concerning his location in recent years, with Dubai being touted as a probable destination.

Quinn’s arrest was recently praised by senior leaders from the NCA and Police Scotland after he had been on the run for seven years.

“This operation has once again proved that the NCA can stretch beyond the UK’s borders to track down and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

“It should serve as a warning to those on our most wanted list who have yet to be apprehended.” They can never relax because we have a global reach, we never give up, and we never give up.” “I am grateful for the help of our law enforcement,” Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell of Police Scotland said. “The summary comes to an end.”