Before his body was discovered in the sea, a 28-year-old man checked himself out of the hospital.

An inquest heard that a 28-year-old man found in Merseyside docks went missing from a hospital before being checked by mental health doctors.

Uyapo Hayunga-Macha, who had been missing since December 4, was discovered in the seas off Morpeth Wharf in Birkenhead in March.

He’d been transported to Arrowe Park Hospital after a tense episode in which he called his stepfather and told him he’d heard voices and that someone was trying to break into his flat.

Before his relatives persuaded him to let them in, Uyapo, also known as Theo, locked his chain on the door, demonstrating that there were no prospective invaders.

Uyapo’s death was investigated at Liverpool Coroner’s Court in Kirkdale earlier this week, and the cause of death was determined to be drowning.

The 28-year-old had arrived at Arrowe Park, but had left on his own before medics could check his mental state, according to reports.

His accounts showed no activity, and he was missing until his body was discovered in the waters on March 9, this year.

“It is unclear how he ended himself in the water,” the statement continued.

Uyapo works as a forklift driver and was born in Gaborone, Botswana.

He was from Birkenhead and had ties to Kent.

His family had spoken publicly about his missing, imploring him to return home, and police had issued a series of urgent requests before he was discovered.

In an attempt to locate Theo, detectives had issued updated photos of him and his suitcase.

Despite extensive inquiries and searches, no confirmed sightings have been reported.

Robert Wood, 67, told The Washington Newsday in a previous request to locate his missing step-son, “The last time I saw him was on Thursday evening, December 3.”

“I went to work for the afternoon, but I got a call from him about 3.55 p.m.

"He claimed that someone was attempting to break into the apartment. I was perplexed as to why someone would want to break into the flat. He was nervous and anxious, but."