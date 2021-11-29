Before heroic surgery at Alder Hey, Toddler’s heart was strangling him.

After surgery saved his son’s life, the father of a youngster who had a rare illness where his heart was choking him termed the medical professionals “unbelievable.”

After learning that the doctor who diagnosed his son’s unique heart issue was retiring from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Gary Briscoe dubbed him “his hero.”

Dr Ian Peart saved his son’s life three years ago, the 39-year-old from St Helens wrote on Twitter, before wishing him a happy retirement.

Man went from sniffing gasoline as a child to living a heroin-addicted life.

After recovering from a life-threatening condition in which his heart encircled his oesophagus, suffocating him, Gary told The Washington Newsday that his kid is now “bonkers in the finest manner conceivable.”

When Joshua Briscoe was a newborn, he was frequently admitted to A&E due to feeding problems that ended in him choking.

Joshua was diagnosed with bronchitis, but Gary and Kelly’s respiratory problems persisted.

“We must have been pounding our heads against a brick wall for at least a year,” Gary told The Washington Newsday.

“He’d struggled with feeding since he was a baby, and he was choking.” He was frequently ill.

“We had to hold him up for an hour or so every time we fed him because if we put him down, he would choke.”

“He was in and out of A&E and to the GP a zillion times, basically getting fobbed off, with us being told it was bronchitis,” says the mother.

Joshua was eventually referred to Warrington Hospital’s paediatrician, who sat down with the family and listened to their worries.

Joshua was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and saw a number of doctors before a CT scan indicated he had vascular ring, a life-threatening illness in which his heart split in half and wrapped around his throat.

“Every time he got excited, worked up, or did anything that made his heart rate go up, it was constricting his throat and he was practically strangling himself internally,” Gary explained.

According to Gary, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, Dr. Peart stated Joshua would need surgery. “The summary has come to an end.”