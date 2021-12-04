Before her sad death, a ‘brave’ woman, 20, makes one last wish to her family.

The family of a young Liverpool woman who died after a long fight with cystic fibrosis has vowed to keep raising awareness about the disease.

At the age of 11, Kayley Keir, who was born with the hereditary illness, became the youngest patient to receive a heart-lung transplant.

Kayley, from Kirkdale, died in December 2015, just shy of her 21st birthday.

Kayley’s family is now planning to observe the sixth anniversary of her passing, and they have stated that they are committed to raising cystic fibrosis awareness (CF.)

The family issued a statement to The Washington Newsday in which they said: “The grief isn’t any easier behind closed doors.

“We haven’t stopped talking about Kayley in the last six years; she is still and always will be the center of our family.

“Every day, Kayley comes up in our talks, whether we’re talking about how she would have appreciated something or reminiscing over a moment. She is still a vital part of our lives.” The death of Kayley’s numerous acquaintances in the CF community, according to the family, has exacerbated their grief.

They explained: “Unfortunately, most of Kay’s CF pals have also died away; what was once a close-knit group has all spread their wings, leaving only a few of Kay’s CF acquaintances.

“With each passing of a friend of Kay’s, the loss and sadness we feel for her grows.”

Kayley’s family said they were resolved to carry on Kayley’s struggle to raise CF awareness and improve CF patient outcomes.

“We know Kay aimed for a better outcome for CF patients, and we pray that all of Kay’s hard work and struggle against CF has benefited others,” they stated.

Kayley’s family paid tribute to her by saying: “Kayley was absolutely remarkable; she simply carried on with her life and did the best she could.

“Kay was the funniest and bravest person I’ve ever encountered; she was direct and to the point when she had something to say, but she was very family oriented, and we all knew we could count on her for honest advice.

“Kay requested Beyoncé’s song -,” the summary concludes.”