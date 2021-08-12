Before her death, a teen admits to repeatedly punching her younger sister in the face.

Police reported a day after the girl’s murder that a teen boy from The Bronx, New York, admitted to assaulting his 7-year-old sister over snacks before she was found dead in their apartment this week.

The New York Times said that police officers and medical workers were called to an apartment in the Mitchel Houses about 8 a.m. Tuesday, where they discovered Julissia Batties unconscious and with a head injury.

The youngster was brought to Lincoln Medical Center, but she died just after 9 a.m., according to reports.

Navasia Jones, Batties’ 35-year-old mother, allegedly said her daughter had fallen and struck her head on a desk at 5 a.m., then vomited three hours later. According to investigators, the 7-year-old had other inexplicable bruises on her body.

A high-ranking police official claimed Wednesday that the child’s 17-year-old half-brother, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, admitted to assaulting Batties because he thought she took some snacks.

According to the New York Post, the adolescent punched his younger sister eight times in the face around 5 p.m. while their mother was abroad.

According to the New York Times, the older brother was transported to a facility managed by the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), which is the same organization that opted to permanently restore Batties to her mother from her paternal grandmother, Yolanda Davis.

Davis was cited as stating, “I begged them not to let her go back to her mother, and now we’re here.” Batties was supposedly reared by the old woman for the majority of her childhood until April 2020, when she was handed over to her mother.

Jones is said to have lost custody of Batties in 2014, shortly after she was born. In an appeal, the ACS contended that the child’s safety was jeopardized because her parents failed to exert a “minimum degree of care.”

According to one of Davis’ lawyers, the ACS made the decision to return Batties to her mother on the advice of a foster-care group called SCO Family Services. Batties’ case was supervised by the organization for the child protection agency, and she was placed with her grandmother, according to the lawyer.

"I need justice to be served," Davis stated.

According to records, Batties’ family has a long history of working with child protection agencies. Police are reportedly said to have visited the family’s flat numerous times before Batties’ death.

Six times the police have been summoned to the apartment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.